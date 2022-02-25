GSRII Meteora raises $275M in IPO; SPAC to focus on tech, transportation, ESG

SPAC GSRII Meteora Acquisition Corp. (GSRMU) raised $275M in its initial public offering on Friday, with plans to seek out a business combination in the software, tech, transportation or ESG sectors.

The SPAC offered 27.5M units for $10 per unit. Each unit consisted of one Class A share plus one-sixteenth of one right and one warrant. One full right entitles the holder to one share of Class A stock upon consummation of its first business combination. One warrant allows for the purchase of one Class A share at $11.50 per share.

Underwriters were given a 45-day option to buy up to 4.1M additional shares. Oppenheimer is serving as sole bookrunner for the deal.

The SPAC briefly withdrew its IPO plan on Feb. 24, but reinstated it on Feb. 25.

GSR II Meteora’s chief executive officer, Gus Garcia, also serves as president and a director for SPACs Graf Acquisition II, Graf Acquisition III and Graf Acquisition IV. He is the former head of SPAC M&A for Bank of America.