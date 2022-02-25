Neurocrine Biosciences upgraded to buy at Goldman Sachs; sees 32% upside
Feb. 25, 2022 11:34 AM ETNBIXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs has upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX +1.2%) to buy from hold based on its solid balance sheet and catalysts coming in the next 12-18 months.
- The firm is maintaining its $115 price target (~32% upside based on Thursday's close.)
- Analyst Chris Shibutani said that he sees more opportunity with commercial-stage biotechs and those with genuine strategic optionality. Regarding the latter, he explained that "the company is well-positioned to build their asset base through strategic business development activities, and itself could also reasonably be considered an acquisition target.
- Shibutani added that Neurocrine (NBIX +1.2%) shares are currently attractive priced and poised to outperform peers over the next 12-18 months.
