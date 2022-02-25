Neurocrine Biosciences upgraded to buy at Goldman Sachs; sees 32% upside

Feb. 25, 2022 11:34 AM ETNBIXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street NY

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs has upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX +1.2%) to buy from hold based on its solid balance sheet and catalysts coming in the next 12-18 months.
  • The firm is maintaining its $115 price target (~32% upside based on Thursday's close.)
  • Analyst Chris Shibutani said that he sees more opportunity with commercial-stage biotechs and those with genuine strategic optionality. Regarding the latter, he explained that "the company is well-positioned to build their asset base through strategic business development activities, and itself could also reasonably be considered an acquisition target.
  • Shibutani added that Neurocrine (NBIX +1.2%) shares are currently attractive priced and poised to outperform peers over the next 12-18 months.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson argues that Neurocrine (NBIX +1.2%) is a buy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.