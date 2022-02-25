Healthcare leads a rally in S&P 500 amid hopes of Russia - Ukraine talks

Feb. 25, 2022 11:46 AM ETUNH, CVS, LLY, MRK, XLV, JNJ, PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

S&P 500 index in green upward arrow with increasing stack of coins. Bullish run market in United States US stock market.

John Kevin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Healthcare stocks have spearheaded a resurgence in the S&P 500 after Russia proposed high level talks with Ukraine, which could potentially ease week-long tensions between the warring parties.
  • While all sectors in the S&P 500 are in positive territory, Health Care Sector Index (XLV +2.6%) has outperformed thanks to the gains in pharma stocks. Notable outperformers include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +4.3%), Pfizer (PFE +3.6%), Merck (MRK +4.0%) and Eli Lilly (LLY +3.3%).
  • Among firms focused on healthcare care services, United Health (UNH +3.2%) and CVS Health (CVS +3.3%) have each added more than 3%.
  • However, driven by weakness in the Life Sciences Tools & Services, healthcare stocks have lost nearly 8% in the year so far to become sixth worst performing sector in the broader index.
  • Earlier, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) reached a session high after a U.S. judge upheld a controversial bankruptcy strategy devised by the pharma giant to handle thousands of lawsuits related to its talc products.
  • Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Weber breaks down Russia - Ukraine conflict and its impact on different sectors.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.