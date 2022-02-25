Healthcare leads a rally in S&P 500 amid hopes of Russia - Ukraine talks
Feb. 25, 2022 11:46 AM ETUNH, CVS, LLY, MRK, XLV, JNJ, PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Healthcare stocks have spearheaded a resurgence in the S&P 500 after Russia proposed high level talks with Ukraine, which could potentially ease week-long tensions between the warring parties.
- While all sectors in the S&P 500 are in positive territory, Health Care Sector Index (XLV +2.6%) has outperformed thanks to the gains in pharma stocks. Notable outperformers include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +4.3%), Pfizer (PFE +3.6%), Merck (MRK +4.0%) and Eli Lilly (LLY +3.3%).
- Among firms focused on healthcare care services, United Health (UNH +3.2%) and CVS Health (CVS +3.3%) have each added more than 3%.
- However, driven by weakness in the Life Sciences Tools & Services, healthcare stocks have lost nearly 8% in the year so far to become sixth worst performing sector in the broader index.
- Earlier, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) reached a session high after a U.S. judge upheld a controversial bankruptcy strategy devised by the pharma giant to handle thousands of lawsuits related to its talc products.
