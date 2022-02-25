Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.30 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.87M.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Lucid Group surpassed 13,000 vehicle reservations in Q3 for an estimated order book of greater than $1.3B, with demand is accelerating as it ramps up production capabilities in Arizona.

The company also significantly strengthened its balance sheet during the quarter, with the closing of the de-SPAC reverse merger + PIPE bringing in approximately $4.4B to the balance sheet. It ended the quarter with a cash position of around $4.8B.

The electric vehicle maker reiterated its expectation of hitting 20K units in 2022, but shares have plunged 36.97% since the beginning of 2022, in part due to a broad electric vehicle sell-off that also hit other names such as Tesla, Fisker, Nikola and Rivian Automotive.

A comparison of the stock's price return YTD against peers:

In December, Citibank resumed coverage of Lucid with a Buy rating, citing a “best-in-class blend of range, performance, charging dynamics and price,” but cautioned that the stock is high risk, as Lucid was only ramping up its first sales and needed to scale production successfully.

Guggenheim too initiated coverage in the same month with a Neutral rating, citing “best-in-class” EV technology, vertical integration, and revenue potential of its powertrain supply business.

Meanwhile, Lucid has said that expansion to European markets will begin this year. It has been taking online reservations from customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Specific delivery information by nation is expected to be posted later. Chairman Andrew Liveris also revealed plans to have an EV factory in Saudi Arabia by 2025 or 2026.

Recent SA contributor has been strongly bullish, suggesting pre-order volumes could surprise to the upside and potential for massive growth in the future.