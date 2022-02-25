SEC proposes new rules for more disclosure on short sales

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed some new disclosure rules for short sales that would require disclosures on a monthly basis.

The new disclosure would provide aggregate data about large short positions for individual securities, though it wouldn't identify the firm who was holding the short position, according to an SEC press release.

The disclosure comes after recent media reports that the Dept. of Justice is said to be collecting information on dozens of investment firms and researches involved in short selling as part of an investigation in possible trading violations. Bloomberg in December reported that DOJ was said to have started a criminal probe into short selling by hedge funds and research firms looking at potentially improperly coordinated trades and insider trading.

“This would provide the public and market participants with more visibility into the behavior of large short seller." SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in the statement. "The raw data reported to the Commission on a new Form SHO would help us to better oversee the markets and understand the role short selling may play in market events. It’s important for the public and the Commission to know more about this important market, especially in times of stress or volatility.”

The new data from the SEC would supplement the short sale data that is currently publicly available from FINRA and stock exchanges.

The SEC also voted to approve a new “buy to cover” order marking requirement for broker-dealers. The Proposed Rule 205 would require a broker-dealer to mark a purchase order as “buy to cover” if the purchaser has any short position in the same security at the time the purchase order is entered.

On Thursday, the WSJ reported that Citadel was said to further cut its investment in hedge fund Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that become known for its short position in GameStop last year(NYSE:GME).