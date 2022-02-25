Johnson & Johnson given go-ahead for bankruptcy strategy on talc lawsuits

Feb. 25, 2022 11:56 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments

Johnson"s baby powder

Wachiwit/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A bankruptcy court judge has upheld Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +4.4%) request to use a bankruptcy strategy to handle 38K lawsuits related to its talc products pending against the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The ruling by Judge Michael Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Trenton, N.J., will allow a J&J (JNJ +4.4%) subsidiary, LTL Management, to proceed with its chapter 11 filing.

Kaplan wrote that J&J's bankruptcy plan was not done in bad faith, but rather to resolve mass litigation.

Plaintiffs' attorneys had argued that the bankruptcy plan was part of a "Texas Two-Step" legal maneuver to minimize potential payouts related to allegations that J&J's (JNJ +4.5%) talc products caused cancer.

In closing arguments earlier this week, J&J (JNJ +4.5%) attorneys argued that plaintiffs' attorneys wanted the bankruptcy plan rejected so that they could seek potentially larger payouts in jury trials.

In a statement provided to Seeking Alpha following closing arguments, a plaintiffs' attorney, Leigh O'Dell, wrote, "Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +4.4%) talc products have harmed or killed thousands of consumers. Now, desperate to avoid responsibility, its high-priced lawyers...are criticizing ovarian cancer victims and those suffering from mesothelioma from hiring lawyers of their own."

LTL Management has previously offered to set up a $2B trust to handle pending litigation regarding talc claims.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.