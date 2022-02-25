A bankruptcy court judge has upheld Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +4.4%) request to use a bankruptcy strategy to handle 38K lawsuits related to its talc products pending against the company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The ruling by Judge Michael Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Trenton, N.J., will allow a J&J (JNJ +4.4%) subsidiary, LTL Management, to proceed with its chapter 11 filing.

Kaplan wrote that J&J's bankruptcy plan was not done in bad faith, but rather to resolve mass litigation.

Plaintiffs' attorneys had argued that the bankruptcy plan was part of a "Texas Two-Step" legal maneuver to minimize potential payouts related to allegations that J&J's (JNJ +4.5%) talc products caused cancer.

In closing arguments earlier this week, J&J (JNJ +4.5%) attorneys argued that plaintiffs' attorneys wanted the bankruptcy plan rejected so that they could seek potentially larger payouts in jury trials.

In a statement provided to Seeking Alpha following closing arguments, a plaintiffs' attorney, Leigh O'Dell, wrote, "Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ +4.4%) talc products have harmed or killed thousands of consumers. Now, desperate to avoid responsibility, its high-priced lawyers...are criticizing ovarian cancer victims and those suffering from mesothelioma from hiring lawyers of their own."

LTL Management has previously offered to set up a $2B trust to handle pending litigation regarding talc claims.