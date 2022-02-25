Russia moves to block Facebook, charging 'censorship' amid invasion
Feb. 25, 2022 11:55 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Russia is going to "partly" limit access to Facebook (FB +0.9%), accusing the social-media giant of "censorship" amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
- That statement comes from Russia's Roskomnadzor communications regulator, though it hasn't clarified the nature of the limits.
- Roskomnadzor says on its site that Thursday, Facebook restricted accounts of the Zvezda TV channel, RIA Novosti, and Internet sites of Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru. It says it contacted Facebook on Thursday urging removal of the restrictions but were "ignored."
- It's in response to Facebook's limiting of access to accounts of Kremlin-backed media.