More on Ping Identity's Q4 earnings
Feb. 25, 2022 11:55 AM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ping Identity (PING -3.5%) total revenue for Q4 grew 19% Y/Y to $75.4M.
- Software as a service revenue grew 56% Y/Y accelerating for the third straight quarter.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for 2021 grew 86% year-over-year to a record of $41.7 million for the full year 2021
- Ended 2021 with 71 customers with more than $1 million in ARR, up 39% from 2020.
- "In 2022, we are centered on four strategic growth pillars: further driving our cloud transformation, extending our leadership in the customer use case, deepening our channel relationships and ensuring our solutions drive accelerating demand among our enterprise customers in existing and new markets." said Andre Durand, CEO.
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Total ARR of $320M-324M; Total revenue of $78M-82M vs. consensus $79.17M.
- FY 2022 Outlook: Total ARR of $378M-385M; Total revenue of $330M.
