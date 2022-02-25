DAQO New Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 11:56 AM ETDaqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $2.22 (+107.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $550.72M (+122.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DQ has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
- SA contributor Dalton Hicks recently wrote with Strong Buy rating, "Daqo New Energy: An Undervalued Powerhouse In The Clean Energy Sector".