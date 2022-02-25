Kosmos Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 12:00 PM ETKosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $514.21M (+87.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.