Easterly Government Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 12:01 PM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Easterly Government (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, before market open.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $0.12 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $72.11M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DEA has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Philip Eric Jones last month wrote "Easterly Government Properties Solid", rating the stock Hold.