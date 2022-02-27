Workday Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.