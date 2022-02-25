Velodyne Lidar Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-41.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.55M (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VLDR has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.