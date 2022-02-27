New Mountain Finance Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETNew Mountain Finance (NMFC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $66.69M (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NMFC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.