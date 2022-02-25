Stem Inc. (STEM -19%) sinks to a new 52-week low after reporting a larger than forecast Q4 loss and record-high quarterly revenues that tripled from a year ago but missed analyst expectations.

Stem's Q4 net loss narrowed to $34.1M from last year's $100.9M loss but was still wider than the analyst consensus for an $11.6M loss.

Q4 bookings totaled a record $216.9M, 5x higher than the year-ago period; for the full year, bookings jumped 202% to $417M, bolstering contracted backlog by 144%.

Stem said it is on course to execute on more than $1B worth of bookings in the 18 months leading up to year-end 2022, and that its pipeline of opportunities totals $4B of potential orders.

The energy software and services company offered FY 2022 revenue guidance of $350M-$425M, in line with $373M analyst consensus.

"Supply chain, permitting and interconnection delays negatively impacted our fourth quarter revenues, but demand remains robust, and we expect these issues to resolve over time," CEO John Carrington said.

Stem also announced Thursday that its Athena software was selected for onboarding as much as 2 GWh of energy storage in Texas' ERCOT market by developer Available Power.

Stem shares have plunged 68% over the past year, including a 40% YTD decline.