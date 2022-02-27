ONEOK Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.89 and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.34B (+68.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OKE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- SA contributor Steven Fiorillo earlier this month wrote "ONEOK: A 6% Yielding Midstream With Upside And Possibly An Acquisition Target", rating the stock Buy.