Trex Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Trex (NYSE:TREX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (+43.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.64M (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TREX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.