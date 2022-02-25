BlackRock tops list of holders of Russian dollar bonds - Bloomberg
Feb. 25, 2022 12:12 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK), LGGNY, LGGNFRUSL, RSXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- BlackRock (BLK +1.8%), Capital Group Companies, and Legal & General Group (OTCPK:LGGNF +4.3%) (OTCPK:LGGNY +4.8%) are the biggest holders of Russia's dollar bonds, which lost close to half their value this week, Bloomberg reported, citing data it compiled.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) holds ~$1.5B of the $33B of bonds outstanding, with Capital Group holding $283M and Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNF) $272M.
- A Bloomberg index tracking 10 dollar bonds indicated that Russian dollar bonds lost $15B, or 45% of their market value. The selloff reflects investors' fears that sanctions would severely restrict Russia's ability to access financial markets, including investors' ability to trade the Russian debt on the secondary market. Some $11B of that loss occurred on Thursday.
- The news didn't hurt BlackRock's (BLK) or Legal & General's (OTCPK:LGGNF) stock in Friday trading. Both are in the green in midday trading in New York after declining on Thursday.
- Russian stocks plunged on Thursday in the wake of the invasion into Ukraine, but recovering some of the loss on Friday. The VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) is up 9.4% after dropping 19% on Thursday and the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) is gaining 34% after sinking 34% on Thursday.
- On Wednesday, J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic stayed overweight on Russia.