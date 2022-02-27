Endo Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.68 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $733.97M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.