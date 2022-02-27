Fate Therapeutics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETFate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.66 and the consensus revenue estimate is $11.55M (-27.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FATE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- Earlier this week, SA contributor Avisol Capital Partners wrote "Fate Therapeutics: Slowly Getting To An Attractive Position", rating the stock Hold.