Acadia Healthcare Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETAcadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+36.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.8M (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACHC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.