SmileDirectClub Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETSmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.27 and the consensus revenue estimate is $128.06M (-30.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SDC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Earlier this week, SA contributor The Value Investor wrote "SmileDirectClub: Will We Smile Again?", rating the stock Hold.