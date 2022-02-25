Joint Corp. stock falls 18% after missing on Q4 bottom line
Feb. 25, 2022 12:36 PM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Stock of The Joint Corp. (JYNT -17.9%), which owns, operates, and manages chiropractic clinics, has fallen today after reporting Q4 2021 results after the bell Thursday that missed on the bottom line.
- The 2022 consensus revenue estimate of $103.6M is within the range of $102M-$106M that management provided on Thursday.
- Net income plunged ~979% in the quarter to $223,556. Diluted EPS was $0.01, compared to $0.72 in Q1 2020.
- Revenue in the quarter increased ~33% to ~12.2M.
- However, Joint Corp. (JYNT -18.1%) was hit by a 57% increase in SG&A expenses to ~$19.3M.
- The company ended the year with $19.5M in cash.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart argues that Joint Corp. (JYNT -18.1%) is a hold.