Joint Corp. stock falls 18% after missing on Q4 bottom line

Feb. 25, 2022 12:36 PM ETThe Joint Corp. (JYNT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stock of The Joint Corp. (JYNT -17.9%), which owns, operates, and manages chiropractic clinics, has fallen today after reporting Q4 2021 results after the bell Thursday that missed on the bottom line.
  • The 2022 consensus revenue estimate of $103.6M is within the range of $102M-$106M that management provided on Thursday.
  • Net income plunged ~979% in the quarter to $223,556. Diluted EPS was $0.01, compared to $0.72 in Q1 2020.
  • Revenue in the quarter increased ~33% to ~12.2M.
  • However, Joint Corp. (JYNT -18.1%) was hit by a 57% increase in SG&A expenses to ~$19.3M.
  • The company ended the year with $19.5M in cash.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart argues that Joint Corp. (JYNT -18.1%) is a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.