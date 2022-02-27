PubMatic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.29 and the consensus revenue estimate is $75.47M (+34.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PUBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
