Hot Stocks: FTCH, AGO surge on quarterly results; BYND, DELL retreat

Feb. 25, 2022

Earnings news remained a key driver of trading in Friday's midday action. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) both posted double-digit percentage gains following their quarterly updates.

Elsewhere, a soft revenue figure sent Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) sharply lower in intraday action. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) also lost ground following the announcement of a weaker-than-expected earnings number.

Gainers

Farfetch (FTCH) posted a mammoth rally in midday trading, driven higher by an earnings report that showed the online retailer scoring its first year of adjusted EBITDA profitability. The stock jumped 38% on the news.

For Q4, the company's loss came in well ahead of analysts' expectations. Revenue climbed 23% from last year to reach $666M. Meanwhile, FTCH predicted that digital platform gross merchandise volume would grow in fiscal 2022 by 28%-32% compared to 2021.

Assured Guaranty (AGO) also staged a notable advance in the wake of its quarterly results. The firm's profit easily topped analysts' projections. Shares of the insurance company climbed 12% in intraday action.

Decliners

Earnings news spurred an intraday slide of more than 8% by Beyond Meat (BYND). The maker of plant-based meat substitutes beat expectations with its GAAP EPS figure but fell short on the revenue side. The top-line figure slipped about 1% from last year.

Dell Technologies (DELL) also showed weakness following the release of its financial figures. The company's profit missed expectations, with DELL reporting a bottom-line result of $1.72 per share compared to an analysts' consensus of $1.95 per share.

Weighed down by the earnings news, DELL fell about 6% in midday action.

