Groupon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $224.59M (-34.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GRPN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.