Bitcoin, ether roar back amid risk-on sentiment, but crypto stocks lag behind

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The cryptocurrency market on Friday is booming with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) fully rebounding from Thursday's swoon.

Specifically, bitcoin (BTC-USD +9.1%) is jumping back to $39.1K (below $40K key level) and ethereum (ETH-USD +11.1%) surges to $2.7K (below $3K key level) - both tokens still down in the past week. Binance coin (BNB-USD +7.5%), ripple (XRP-USD +8.4%), cardano (ADA-USD +9.5%), solana (SOL-USD +7.5%), terra (LUNA-USD +19.7%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +11.7%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.1%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD +8.9%), polygon (MATIC-USD +12.9%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +9.0%), litecoin (LTC-USD +8.5%) and cosmos (ATOM-USD +11.2%).

Most crypto-related stocks are catching bids as well, but not to the same degree as digital tokens - some stocks are trading in net negative territory, such as Riot Blockchain (RIOT -0.9%), Coinbase Global (COIN -1.9%), Net Savings link (OTCPK:NSAV -2.5%), SOS (SOS -0.3%), AGM Group (AGMH), Robinhood Markets (HOOD -0.6%), Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG -1.0%), Sphere 3D (ANY -1.3%), Argo Blockchain (ARBK +0.6%) and Marathon Digital (MARA +0.3%). Recall COIN is slipping as investors price in poor Q1 guidance.

The large upswings come as U.S. equities also rebound substantially in a choppy week of trading, with the Dow Jones (DJI) +2.1%, S&P 500 (SP500) +1.8% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.1%. Looking at the relationship between bitcoin and the S&P, "Bitcoin has a 0.80 10-day rolling correlation with spooz by % (96% by value)...if want to hedge equity exposure (if havent done it already) or if you're an index trader and just fancy a weekend punt this is the place to hunt," Pepperstone Head of Research Chris Weston wrote in a Twitter post.

On Thursday, SA contributor Bitfreedom Research noted Bitcoin's hash rate and long-term holder supply metrics show the network is "healthier than ever."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.