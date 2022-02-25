Goldman Sachs investigated by SEC for employees' messaging use
Feb. 25, 2022
- Goldman Sachs (GS +2.6%) disclosed late Thursday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether the Wall Street firm is complying with rules to maintain records of communications among its employees, when they're using messaging platforms, according to a filing.
- The company is the latest to come to regulators' attention on their employees' use of messaging apps such as WhatsApp for business communications. Earlier this week, HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) said the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is investigating its use of messaging platforms for business communications.
- "The firm is cooperating with records preservation requirements relating to business communications sent over electronic messaging channels that have not been approved by the firm," Goldman said in the filing. It added that the SEC is conducting similar probes at other financial institutions.
- Also on Thursday, Morgan Stanley said the DOJ is investigating the company regarding its block trading business. And in December, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) agreed to pay $200M to settle charges that it didn't maintain records of business communications using employees' personal devices.