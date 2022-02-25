iCAD Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETiCAD, Inc. (ICAD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.82M (-25.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICAD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.