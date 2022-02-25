Amedisys extends gains as BMO Capital Markets upgrades on valuation and outlook

  • Amedisys (AMED +5.5%) has stretched its post-earnings gains further on Friday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the healthcare services firm on the strength of its 2022 outlook and compelling valuation.
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) reported better-than-anticipated Q4 2021 revenue on Wednesday while its earnings met the market forecasts. However, its 2022 outlook for $5.23 – $5.45 earnings per share fell short of the consensus at $5.84.
  • According to BMO analyst Matthew Borsch, Amedisys’ (AMED) results indicated a “reasonably good 4Q finish to a year of tough headwinds.”
  • The initial 2022 guidance was “modestly” below Wall Street forecasts. However, with room for further upside, it can perform “as a bridge to stronger results in 2023 and beyond,” the analyst added.
  • With the stock having lost nearly 50% lower over the past twelve months primarily due to multiple contraction, the valuation seemed attractive in terms of growth potential, Borsch argued, noting a ~16x EV/EBITDA multiple for 2023 compared to ~26x a year ago.
  • Compare the valuation of Amedisys (AMED) against those of the sector and its own historical multiples.
