BigCommerce Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.83M (+43.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BIGC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.