NOG Q4 results -- production down, dividend up
Feb. 25, 2022 12:47 PM ETNOGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
NOG (NYSE:NOG) reported Q4 results after the close Thursday, posting in-line results, guiding production down, lifting capex, and boosting the dividend:
- Earnings - NOG reported $1.06 in adjusted earnings per share during Q4, versus Wall Street expectations for $1.08; the Company generated ~$71m in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~4.0% of the current market capitalization.
- Production - 2022 production was guided to 72.5kboe/d (midpoint) versus Q4 results of 64.2kboe/d (+13% sequentially); adjusting for the close of the Veritas acquisition in January, production is guided down 5% sequentially.
- Capital - capex was guided to ~$383m (midpoint), versus 2021 levels at $253m (+51%).
- Shareholders - the dividend was raised 75% to 14c quarterly, representing a 2.4% forward yield.
NOG is a favorite amongst Wall Street analysts, though with shares up 500%+ from pandemic lows, production falling, and capex rising, the risk / reward profile is shifting rapidly.