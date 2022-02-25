NOG Q4 results -- production down, dividend up

Feb. 25, 2022 12:47 PM ETNOGBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and a black barrel on US USD dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

NOG (NYSE:NOG) reported Q4 results after the close Thursday, posting in-line results, guiding production down, lifting capex, and boosting the dividend:

  • Earnings - NOG reported $1.06 in adjusted earnings per share during Q4, versus Wall Street expectations for $1.08; the Company generated ~$71m in free cash flow during the quarter, or ~4.0% of the current market capitalization.
  • Production - 2022 production was guided to 72.5kboe/d (midpoint) versus Q4 results of 64.2kboe/d (+13% sequentially); adjusting for the close of the Veritas acquisition in January, production is guided down 5% sequentially.
  • Capital - capex was guided to ~$383m (midpoint), versus 2021 levels at $253m (+51%).
  • Shareholders - the dividend was raised 75% to 14c quarterly, representing a 2.4% forward yield.

NOG is a favorite amongst Wall Street analysts, though with shares up 500%+ from pandemic lows, production falling, and capex rising, the risk / reward profile is shifting rapidly.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.