Broadmark Realty Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETBroadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $33.64M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BRMK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.