TEGNA Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 1:04 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-52.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.72M (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TGNA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.