U.S. rig count gains 5, 62% above year-ago levels

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Total U.S. drilling rigs climbed by 5 to 650, 62% above the same period last year, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey, following 32 total rigs added during the previous two weeks.

U.S. crude oil rigs added 2 to 522, while gas rigs gained 3 to 127, with one rig classified as unspecified; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 3 to 309.

It was the eighth straight weekly gain for the oil and gas rig count, which has reached its highest since April 2020; oil rigs also are the most since April 2020, and gas rigs have tallied the best reading since December 2019.

ETFs: USO, UCO, BNO, SCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEM

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 32 in the first seven weeks of this year.

