ATI Physical Therapy down 18% despite nearly 300% increase in net income YoY

Feb. 25, 2022

Physical Therapist Helping Senior Man Improve Mobility

  • Shares of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP -17.3%) are down significantly today despite reporting Q4 2021 net income that was nearly four times as high as in the year-ago period.
  • Net income of ~8.7M is a 299% increase from the prior-year period.
  • For fiscal year 2022, management is guiding to net operating revenue of $675M-$705M, vs. consensus of $690.7M.
  • Net revenue in the quarter rose ~2% to $155.8M compared to Q4 2020.
  • Operation loss increased 451% to $12.1M
  • ATI ended the year with $48.6M in cash. At the end of 2020, the company had $142.1M in cash.
