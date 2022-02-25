Pfizer biosimilar for Humira goes under FDA review for interchangeability

Feb. 25, 2022

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its supplemental marketing application for Abrilada (adalimumab-afzb) that sought regulatory clearance to market the drug as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira.
  • Also known as adalimumab, Humira is the top-selling rheumatoid arthritis (RA) therapy marketed by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
  • In granting the review for its Prior Approval Supplement (PAS) to the Biologics License Application (BLA), the agency has issued a Biosimilar User Fee Act (BsUFA) goal date indicating a potential decision in Q4 2022, the company said.
  • “An interchangeability designation for ABRILADA would help to support increased use of biosimilars by pharmacists and potentially lead to further cost savings,” remarked Mike Gladstone, Global President, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer (PFE).

  • An interchangeable biosimilar can be substituted at the pharmacy level without the intervention of the healthcare provider who first prescribed the reference product, in this case, Humira.

  • Abrilada was first approved by the FDA in 2019 as a biosimilar to Humira for a range of conditions, including RA and Crohn's disease.
