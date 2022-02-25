Nielsen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 1:16 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $898.15M (-46.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NLSN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.