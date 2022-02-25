Jones Lang LaSalle Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 1:17 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.81 (+28.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (+25.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JLL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.