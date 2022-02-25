S&P 500 trading right at a level that would indicate a stock market bottom

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is trading right around a technical level that would support a bottoming in process for U.S. equities, FS Insight says.

The S&P (SP500) +1.6% needs to move above 4,365 for the rally to extend, Mark Newton, head of technical strategy, wrote in a note. It is currently trading at 4,359.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) +0.7% needs to move above $342 and it is now trading at $343.

When "prices remain under prior days’ highs amidst a negative trend with bearish momentum, I favor being long and buying dips, anticipating that markets work higher into March FOMC, and that Growth outperforms Value," Newton said.

Among the megacaps "Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has found support near a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally from 2020 which looks meaningful," he added. " Given that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), MSFT, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) all held January lows, on Thursday’s sharp About-face, it looks right to buy and hold 'FAANG; for a bounce into mid-March."

