Party City Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2022 1:27 PM ETBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Party City (NYSE:PRTY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+64.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $697.25M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRTY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.