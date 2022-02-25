Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) jumped 16.62% after a better-than-feared Q4 earnings report. Today's rally is just a partial recovery from the pre-earnings share price weakness, but Wall Street bulls are defending the upside potential.

Morgan Stanley said Carvana (CVNA) has the best model in the space and a strong management team. The firm said it sees a materially more attractively valued stock than auto retail peers relative to its growth and market share potential. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and lofty price target of $430.

Baird is also positive on Carvana (CVNA) after taking in retailer's Q4 earnings report.

Analyst Colin Sebastian: "We continue to see Carvana as a long-term secular e-commerce winner as the category leader in the massive used car market. Q4 results were directionally in line with our December update (we lowered unit growth expectations), while Q1 was below our forecast due to Omicron and weather impacts. Management expects sequential improvement through 2022, while the proposed acquisition of ADESA's U.S. Physical Auctions should accelerate reconditioning capacity build-out."

Baird has an Outperform rating on CVNA and lowered price target of $200.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Stifel dropped its price target on CVNA to $180 from $220 and Truist Securities clipped its PT to $230. Carvana (CVNA) traded as high as $149.55 on Friday.

Dig into the Carvana earnings call transcript.