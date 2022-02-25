Can HP earnings top Street view yet again in Q1?

HP (NYSE:HPQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, Feb. 28, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.02 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $16.52B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HPQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.

HPQ stock had soared after the PC maker posted Q4 earnings that handily beat expectations. HPQ provided the following guidance:

Citi was bullish after the results, noting "computing + printing + cash flow = Buy". Citi's expecting HP will "walk up" its 2022 EPS and cash flow guidance as the year unfolds.

Cowen noted a strong backlog driving sustainable sales in PCs. But it expects component shortage through H1 of 2022. Barclays was a little more bearish on end market growth, while Bank of America was cautious owing to risks to Q1 guidance.

Steven Cress, SA's head of quantitative strategy, last month included HPQ in a list of Top 5 Value Stocks for 2022. Cress said HPQ benefits from strong valuation and a safe dividend. "... it's clear HPQ has taken advantage of the current environment, benefitting as a solid contender and improved supply-chain solutions during the pandemic," he said.

A day earlier, SA contributor The Black Sheep wrote “HP: A Free Cash Flow Machine”, rating the stock Strong Buy. The author expects revenues to continue to grow, especially since laptops/PCs are in high demand post-pandemic.

Another SA contributor Julian Lin wrote with Buy rating “HP: Compelling Value At 9x Earnings And 10% Buyback Yield”. He said HPQ benefitted from operating leverage and has offset declines in units sold with price increases.

HPQ recently acquired Choose Packaging, a packaging development firm. Financial terms were undisclosed.

The stock (HPQ +0.1%) has gained ~20% over the past 6 months.