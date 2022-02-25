Uber stock would need a 28% rally to return to its IPO price. Is it a buy at these levels?

Uber (NYSE:UBER) flopped as an IPO when it came public in mid-2019 and, aside from some pandemic excitement for its food delivery operation, has had trouble sustaining momentum in the time since. With the economy reopening and the company showing an ability to post an operating profit, has the popular ride-sharing company finally become a buy?

A Weak IPO and Pandemic Whiplash

UBER came public in May of 2019 at a price of $45 but fell in its debut session. The stock dropped below $19 in the general market sell-off in March of 2020 as COVID began to impact the economy.

After hitting this low, UBER began to generate strength later in the year. By late 2020 and early 2021, shares received significant buying interest, finally driving above their IPO price and eventually reaching a post-IPO high of $64.05 in the first half of February 2021.

That rally came as the company saw some benefit from pandemic demand. While its ride-hailing service saw a drop-off as a result of fewer people going out, consumers turned to its food delivery service during COVID lockdowns.

However, this boost began to fade in April of 2021, and the stock has seen steady selling pressure from there. The company reported its first operating profit in quarterly results announced in November. However, the company has had trouble keeping up with investor expectations.

While the stock remains well above the post-IPO lows it reached in early 2020, UBER did retreat to a new 52-week low of $29.71 earlier this week. The stock is sitting at $35.19 in Friday's intraday trading -- meaning it would need a rally of more than 28% to return to its IPO price.

Is UBER a Buy?

Given its uncertain and underwhelming stock performance since coming public, does UBER present a buying opportunity at these levels?

Wall Street analysts certainly think so. Of the 46 analysts surveyed by Seeking Alpha, 31 have the stock rated as a Strong Buy. Add in another nine that have published a Buy opinion and around 87% of the Wall Street community has a bullish view on the stock. Of the holdouts, one has a Sell rating and the other five have UBER as a Hold.

A quantitative look at the stock presents a more cautious view. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings targets the stock as a Hold. UBER receives a sold rating for growth, with a B rating in that category. However, profitability and momentum get a D and D+, respectively. Valuation also receives a D grade, even as the stock's recent weakness has made it a cheaper investment.

For a bullish look at UBER, see why SA contributor Ben Alaimo sees the stock as an undervalued growth opportunity. A bearish take comes from fellow contributor David Trainer, who calls UBER a "falling knife you don't want to catch."