Darling Ingredients Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (+113.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.21B (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.