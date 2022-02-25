Healthcare Realty likely can't pay much more than $30/share for Healthcare Trust - analyst

  • Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) likely can't pay much more than $30/share for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) "without risking meaningful earnings dilution," according to Credit Suisse.
  • Private market transactions imply that HTA could be worth $34-$37/share in a takeout, though this 20% premium would dilute HTA's earnings by 10%, Credit Suisse analyst Tayo Okusanya wrote in a note earlier. A $34-$37 take-out price by HR is unlikely "without meaningful cost" or revenue synergies or "attractively priced capital" from a joint venture partner.
  • The analysis comes after a WSJ report on Thursday that Healthcare Realty (HR) is said near a deal to combine with Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) in a stock and cash deal. The news follows HTA announcement in November that it was exploring options, including a potential sale, after activist Elliott Management had been pressuring the company to sell itself.
  • Okusanya called the news of potential deal with Healthcare Realty (HR) surprising and expected that a private equity firm would likely purchase HTA given "that valuation would make it more difficult for a public REIT to pull off a transaction." Okusanya has an outperform rating and $36 price target on HTA.
  • Healthcare Trust (HTA) shares gained 4.5%.
  • Healthcare Trust (HTA) this week rescheduled its Q4 results and conference call from Wednesday until March 1.
