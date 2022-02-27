Progyny Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.87M (+34.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PGNY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.