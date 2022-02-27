PDC Energy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETPDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.52 (+129.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $652.1M (+89.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.