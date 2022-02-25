Catalyst watch for next week: DraftKings event, Lucid earnings and eyes on OPEC
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - February 28
- Volatility watch - Options trading is eleveated on Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC). Stocks generating strong interest on Reddit's WallStreetBets include Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WTW) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). On Stocktwits, the ticker generating the most interest amidst the Russia-Ukraine headlines belongs to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Meanwhile, short interest positions as a percentage of total float moved higher again on Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR).
- All week - The Mobile World Congress is the headline conference next week, with many of the biggest smartphone brands expected to show off their latest devices and new technologies. Of note, Chinese manufacturers TCL, Oppo and Huawei are expected to reveal new smartphones and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) may start talking about 6G. Some of the other notable conferences running during the week include the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference, the Evercore ISI Industrial Conference, the Berenberg Thematic Software Conference, the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference, the Cowen Mobility Disrupt Conference, the KBW Fintech Payments Conference and the Susquehanna 11th Annual Technology Conference.
- All day - Shareholders with Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SNII) will meet to vote on the deal to take hybrid quantum-computer and processors maker Rigetti Computing public.
- 12:00 p.m. The EIA releases its monthly oil and gas production report. Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) saw above normal price movements after the last several releases of the report.
- 5:30 p.m. Lucid Group's (NASDAQ:LCID) earnings conference call is being circled as a potential share price catalyst due to the potential for production updates or new global expansion plans. Bullish-learning Bank of America thinks Lucid is ahead of most of its start-up EV automaker peers with the strong management team seen pushing models from concept to commercialization. Share of Lucid Group are down 37% on a year-to-date basis.
Tuesday - March 1
- All day - The quiet period on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) ends. Shares trade about 16% above the IPO price of $15 per share.
- All day - Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are lined up to post monthly deliveries update. Analysts think the reports could reflect a slowdown around the Chinese New Year and some impact from COVID restrictions impacting parts of the supply chain.
- All day - KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will hold its Investor Day event.
- Premarket - Watch Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR), Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) for volatility after their earnings reports are released. Options trading suggests double-digit moves for all three stocks after the reports drop. Shift4 Payments had th biggest move the last the companies reported earnings with a 16% pop.
- 10:00 a.m. - ADT Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will host a virtual investor day event to discuss the company's financial targets, long-term strategy, innovation advantages and goal to digitally transform the automotive market.
- 11:00 a.m. Health Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) will hold an earnings call of high interest with the company near a deal to combine with rival Health Realty Trust (NYSE:HR).
- 2:00 p.m. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic is due to give a speech.
Wednesday - March 2
- Premarket - Watch Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL), Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) for volatility after their earnings reports are released. Options trading suggests double-digit moves for all three stocks after the reports drop. All three stocks fell following their last earnings reports, including a 28% tumble for Arrival.
- All day - The 26th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting takes on added significance after Russia attacked Ukraine to add another disruption to the market. Before the military attack on Ukraine, energy ministers were suggesting a plan to raise crude output by 400,000 barrels a day each month, but the latest developments may alter that thinking.
- All day - Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) will host a virtual R&D Day with presentations focused on the company's differentiated genetic engineering platform technologies, novel approach to cell and gene therapy, and emerging discovery programs.
- 9:00 a.m. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans is due to give a speech. Evans is considered the most dovish of the FOMC participants.
- 9:30 a.m. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is due to give a speech.
- 10:00 a.m. Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) will hold a mid-year strategy update. Shares of Cimpress rallied 3% the last time the company held a similar event.
- 10:00 a.m. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before a House panel.
Thursday - March 3
- 9:00 a.m. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to host a virtual Investor Day event that could create ripples across the sports betting sector. The presentation is expected to include an update on the total addressable market for sports betting based on the most recent data and trends. Investors will also be looking for commentary on market share trends and the long-term profitability track.
- 9:00 a.m. Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) will be hosting a hybrid Investor Day with presentations from management on business performance and strategy. The event will include demonstrations of the company’s Healthy Spaces, digital and innovation platforms.
- 9:00 a.m. Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will conduct an Analyst & Investor Day event. Executives will present how capabilities such as go-to-market, operations, sustainability, marketing, innovation and more are contributing to current and future growth.
- 9:00 a.m. NexTier (NYSE:NEX) will hold an Investor Day event. The company said it plans to highlight the advantages of its strategy focused on integrated well completion services for reducing both costs and emissions at the wellsite. Shares of NEX are up 92% on a year-to-date basis.
- 10:00 a.m. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before a Senate panel.
- 10:30 a.m. Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to hold an Investor Day event. The company is expected to update on strategic initiatives and outlook.
- Postmarket - Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is due to post its monthly sales report. The retailer has dazzled with its comparable sales tallies the last couple of months and its ability to mitigate the effects of inflation relative to many peers. Shares of Costco are down 11% YTD to outperform Target (-17%) but trail the performance of Walmart (-7%).
Friday - March 4
- All day - Kroger (NYSE:KR) will host a business update in Florida and conduct a tour of the Groveland Customer Fulfillment Center. Kroger executives are expected to provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives.
- All day - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will hold its annual general meeting. Apple's board also recommends voting against a shareholder transparency proposal asking for clearer explanations of app removals from the App Store in response to government requests. Ahead of the meeting, influential proxy firm ISS said that it had significant concerns regarding the design and magnitude of the amount of stock that Apple has given Tim Cook this year. The group has urged shareholders to vote against Tim Cook's new compensation package.
- 8:30 a.m. The February employment report has the potential to provide a jolt to the market. The nonfarm payrolls number is forecast to increase by 438K, which would translate into a drop in the unemployment rate to 3.8%. Bank of America says after slowing during the height of the Omicron surge - air travel, dining out and hotel occupancy recovered sharply in the first half of February. Average hourly earnings are forecast to rise by 0.5% M/M or 5.8% Y/Y. Looking ahead, BofA thinks a combination of strong labor demand, limited supply and high quit rates should continue to fuel strong wage growth throughout the course of the year.