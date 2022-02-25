Will Viatris Q4 results bring earnings surprise?

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.34B

Over the last 2 years, VTRS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

The company's stock rose +6.92% on Nov. 8, the day it reported its Q3 results.

The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of of VTRS and its peers CTLT, ESALY, ELAN, versus SP500TR:

The company reported a ~53% YoY expansion in net sales that stood at ~$4.5B after recording ~69% and ~70% YoY growth in Q2 and Q1 2021, respectively. However, the quarterly revenue indicates a ~4% YoY decline operationally on an adjusted basis with the corresponding period last year. The company also tightened 2021 revenue guidance.

Earlier in February, Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) said its unit Mylan Pharmaceuticals received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval for a generic version of Allergan's Restasis.

In December 2021, India's Biocon is said it was in discussions with Viatris's Mylan unit to merge Biocon Biologics with Mylan's biosimilar business.

In November 2021, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Review Board noted that it would review two patents related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Eylea (aflibercept) amid a challenge from Viatris (VTRS).